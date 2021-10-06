BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just in time for spooky season, the Ravens are inviting fans over to M&T Bank Stadium for movie night to watch “Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!” on the massive RavensVision boards.
Kids will also get to trick-or-treat inside the stadium, take pictures with mascot Poe and the Ravens cheerleaders, and participate in a costume contest.
The screening is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Gates to the stadium open an hour before, and free parking is available in Lots B and C starting at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per person.
Seating is general admission inside the seating bowl. Mask are required in all indoor spaces, including retail stores, restrooms, elevators, corridors, first aid rooms and Guest Service locations.
