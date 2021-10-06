CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials said no one was injured after a massive fire at an auto repair shop in Rosedale.

Crews responded to the shop in the 7300 block of Philadelphia Road shortly after 4:00 p.m. They were able to contain the fire in just under 30 minutes.

Traffic remains closed in both lanes. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

