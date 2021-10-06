ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Jeffrey Burnham, the Cumberland man charged with killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family friend, allegedly wanted to confront his brother Brian Robinette, a pharmacist, because he believed the government is “poisoning people with COVID vaccines,” according to charging documents filed in the District Court of Maryland for Howard County.

“Brian knows something!” he told his mother, who had previously called police concerned about her son’s mental stability.

Burnham, 46, is currently being held in the the Allegany County Detention Center. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, who was found dead Sept. 29 in a Cumberland home. At the time her body was discovered, her vehicle was missing.

Howard County authorities on Wednesday charged Burnham with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one handgun charge in the death of his brother and Brian’s wife Kelly.

According to charging documents, Burnham’s mother Evelyn called the Cumberland Police Department on Sept. 29 because her son was making statements about the FBI coming after them and she was concerned “regarding his mental health and stability.”

As part of the investigation into Reynolds’ death, police in Cumberland police contacted Howard County authorities with a search warrant for a residence at 5368 Kerger Road in Ellicott City.

The Howard County Police Department’s tactical unit entered the house and found the Robinettes with gun shot wounds and multiple spent 40-caliber casings, the charging documents said.

Reynolds’ vehicle was located a short distance away, but Brian Robinette’s 2007 Corvette was missing.

During the investigation, Evelyn Burnham told authorities her son called her and said he needed to return Reynolds’ car. She also told police Jeffrey wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine, believing the government was using them to poison people.

A tipster contacted Maryland State Police and said Burnham stopped at their house around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 30 asking for gas money. Burnham told the person they would see him on TV and said his brother was “killing people with the COVID shot.”

Burnham was arrested on Oct. 1 in West Virginia. Authorities found an empty box of 40-caliber ammunition for a Smith & Wesson handgun during a search of Jeffrey Burnham’s Cumberland residence.