ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A judge ordered Jeffrey Burnham Wednesday to remain in an Allegany County Detention Center after allegedly killing 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds last week in Cumberland.

But that was only the start of Burnham’s alleged killing spree. He’s accused of then driving here to this Ellicott City home, where police say he shot and killed his brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Kelly Sue Robinette.

“It’s just horrible in all respects,” said neighbor Jim Perrus.

Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the death of his brother and sister-in-law. We’re also learning more about Burnham’s motives and why his own mother contacted police to alert them about his behavior.

Newly released charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.

He said “Brian knows something” and believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting his mother to contact police and voice her concerns about her son’s mental health and stability.

Last Thursday, police called on the public for help in locating Burnham.

The manhunt led authorities to capture Burnham in West Virginia. He was extradited back to Maryland on Tuesday.

Outside the Robinette’s home, a small memorial. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for their two children who are now adults.

“Just like their parents, nicest kids in the world,” said Perrus. “All we can do right at this point is be there and support them.”

Burnham has a preliminary hearing scheduled for early November.