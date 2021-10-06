BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jeffrey Burnham, the Maryland man suspected of killing three people last week before he was captured out of state, was ordered held without bond Wednesday.
Burnham, 46, who’s charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, will remain in custody at the Allegany County Detention Center while awaiting court proceedings in the case.READ MORE: Prince George's County Expands Indoor Mask Mandate To Include Children Ages 2-5
The Cumberland man also faces murder charges in the shooting deaths of his brother, 58-year-old Brian Robinette, and his sister-in-law, 57-year-old Kelly Robinette, both of Ellicott City.
Burnham was extradited Tuesday to Maryland from West Virginia, where he was taken into custody after a multi-day search that ensued in the wake of Reynolds’ death.
The 83-year-old woman was found dead Sept. 29 in a Cumberland home. Authorities did not say how she died but noted that her body had signs of “obvious trauma.” Her vehicle was also missing.READ MORE: Maryland's Congressional Democrats Call On State To Use $2.5B Surplus To 'Support Those Who Need It Most'
It was during the search for Burnham that authorities recovered Reynolds’ car near his brother’s home on Kerger Road in Ellicott City. Inside the home, the Robinettes were found shot to death.
Afterward, authorities issued a BOLO for Burnham and a red Chevrolet Corvette that belonged to the Robinettes. The vehicle was spotted Oct. 1 in West Virginia and the 46-year-old was arrested.
Police said a gun was recovered from the Corvette.
While police have said they believe Reynolds and the Robinettes were targeted, no information about a possible motive for the killings has been released.MORE NEWS: Washington Wizards To Host Open Practice At Morgan State University
Court records show Burnham has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Allegany County on Nov. 5.