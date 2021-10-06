LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract to modernize the public bathrooms at BWI Airport, officials announced Wednesday.
The six sets of bathrooms at concourses B, C and D will receive an upgrade.
"Clean, convenient restrooms are among our top priorities in offering an excellent passenger experience," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. "This is a major initiative that will enhance our facilities to improve customer service and accommodate more travelers."
The approved contract is the first phase of a program to restore bathrooms across the entire airport terminal.
