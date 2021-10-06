BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-based spice and seasoning company McCormick & Co. has announced its first-ever Director of Taco Relations after a months-long search.

Jo Luna, an El Paso, Texas native, was bestowed the honor by McCormick on Monday, which happened to be National Taco Day.

Luna runs a food and travel blog Javi & Jo: On The Go with her partner Javi. The couple has traveled to numerous countries over the course of the blog including China, Thailand and Mexico.

Luna is clearly as passionate about tacos as she is about traveling. Just check out this “Ultimate El Paso Taco Guide” the couple released over the summer:

The Director of Taco Relations position comes with the hefty responsibility of upkeeping the company’s corner on the home-cooked taco market. The new hire will work with the McCormick team to develop new seasonings using the mix, travel to taco restaurants nationwide and engage with taco-related trends.

While the position lasts four months, the position also comes with a hefty salary. Luna will be compensated with a $100,000 salary, a ton of McCormick gear and, we’re sure, plenty of tacos.

“McCormick received such an incredible response to this consultant position, and we were floored by not only the number of applications but also the outpouring of love for McCormick Taco Seasoning,” said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer for McCormick.

Luna appeared in a video on the spice company’s Twitter in which she introduces viewers to Birria tacos, a Mexican dish she says not enough people know about.

Hi 👋 It’s Jo Luna, McCormick’s first ever Director of Taco Relations! Watch me make one of my favorite tacos: Birria Tacos! Try it out for yourself and let me know what you think! 🌮https://t.co/W2QDZCrBBy#TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/uZzaxq0kKe — McCormick Spices (@mccormickspices) October 5, 2021

“Among thousands of creative and fun video submissions, we were impressed with Jo’s enthusiasm, professionalism and of course her passion for tacos,” said Pratt. “We’re confident that Jo is the perfect person to help bring new taco trends to life and develop recipes with our fantastic culinary team as Director of Taco Relations.”