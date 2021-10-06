ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a middle schooler says a man attempted to grab her as she walked toward a bus stop in Annapolis.
Officials said around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, the student was walking along Spa Road toward a city bus stop outside of Bates Middle School. As she was walking, a man attempted to grab her. She ran and called her mother who contacted one of her teachers.
Her teacher along with another staff member helped the student, brought her back to school property and called the police.
The child was not injured. The child said the person who tried to grab her is a white male who was last seen driving a turquoise car.
The Annapolis Police Department and the Anne Arundel County Public Schools are working together on this incident. They are asking students to remain cautious and aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to a responsible adult immediately.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.