BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after six people were shot and one person was killed in East Baltimore Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of East Hoffman Street to investigate a shot spotter. There, they found a 38-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead by medics.
Police say two additional victims – 18 and 30yr old men walked into area hospital for treatment @wjz
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 7, 2021
A short time later, an 18-year-old along with a 30-year-old walked into an area hospital for treatment.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.