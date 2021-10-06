BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Market Wagon, a website where customers can buy fresh produce from local farmers or prepared food from other vendors and have it shipped to their home, recently launched in the Baltimore region.
Twenty-one vendors in Maryland are on the site, and residents of Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Montgomery, Carroll and Frederick counties, as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C., can have food from across the state shipped for a flat fee of $6.95.READ MORE: Prince George's County Expands Indoor Mask Mandate To Include Children Ages 2-5
Vendors include A Friendly Bread in Baltimore, GreenIsland Bakery in Washington, Kitchen Girl Farm in Parkton, Groff’s Content Farm in Rocky Ridge, and Oksana’s Produce Farm in Chestertown.READ MORE: Maryland's Congressional Democrats Call On State To Use $2.5B Surplus To 'Support Those Who Need It Most'
Among the 279 products listed for sale are eggs, different lettuces, fresh cuts of meat, pre-made lasagna and gourmet dog treats, to name a few.MORE NEWS: Washington Wizards To Host Open Practice At Morgan State University
Orders are delivered each Tuesday in insulated tote bags with ice packs. No subscription is required.