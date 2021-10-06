PIKESVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Pikesville that sent a man to the hospital.
The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Seven Mile Lane, according to Baltimore County Police.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The unnamed shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit at 410-307-2020.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip online.