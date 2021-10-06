CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking to identify a suspect related to an August shooting.

On Aug. 10, just after, midnight, officers responded to the 500 block of South Broadway for a reported shooting.

A 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the knee.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

