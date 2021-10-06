LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County expanded its indoor mask mandate Wednesday to include children from two to five-years-old, effective immediately, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced.
The indoor mandate previously applied to those over the age of five. Now, anyone two and over will need to mask up in indoor venues in the county, with exceptions for eating, drinking and certain disabilities.
It is unclear how the mandate will be enforced within the new age range.
