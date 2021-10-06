BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Washington Wizards are coming back to their roots in Baltimore to hold an open practice at Morgan State University next Monday, October 11.
The event will be held at the Hill Field House, a 4,250 seat arena at the university. It marks the first open practice the Wizards have held at a HBCU.
The entire Wizards roster will be present along with dancers, G-Wiz and the coaching staff.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the first 500 fans will get a free commemorative t-shirt, which features a graphic in the style of McCormick's iconic Old Bay container.
The Wizards were formerly known as the Baltimore Bullets before moving out of the city in 1973.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP here.