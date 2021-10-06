FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Westminister man was sentenced to 10 years followed by five years of supervised probation for a 2019 home invasion.
Eric Eugene Mooney, 46, entered an Alford plea in August, stating that he does not admit to the criminal act but acknowledges that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find him guilty.READ MORE: CDC Study: Masking Inside Schools Keeps Children Safe
According to authorities, on Oct. 9, 2019, deputies responded to the 5300 block of Legion Drive in Mt. Airy for a reported home invasion. The victim said that just after 8:00 a.m. a white pickup truck pulled into her driveway. Mooney exited the vehicle dressed as a utility worker while wearing an “elderly man” costume mask.READ MORE: Times Square With Baltimore Flavor: New Digital Billboards Could Soon Light Up Downtown
Officials said the defendant asked the victim, “I want to see if you have power out down there,” while covering his mouth to disguise his voice. The victim responded with “what?” As the victim opened her storm door, Mooney rushed at the victim, grabbing her by the neck and pushing her back inside the house.
Officials said he then tied up the victim with zip ties, forced her to give him the combination to open a safe in the home, and made off with approximately $13,000 along with additional valuables.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Detectives Seeking To ID Person Of Interest In Rape & Home Invasion Case
Mooney was identified in June 2020 as the suspect, after sunglasses, he wore in the commission of the crime that had been left at the scene tested positive for his DNA.