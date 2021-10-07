ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police announced the passing of 28-year veteran, Lt. Brian Della.
"This department is grieving from his loss," said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. "It is a tragic loss for the Annapolis Police, but it is especially painful for Courtney and his children. Please hold them close in your hearts, pray for them as they grieve and support them through this most difficult time. I am sorry for their loss and sorry for the loss to this department. Lt. Della was an outstanding police officer."
Lt. Della joined the department in 1993 and served the Annapolis community throughout his entire career. He is remembered as "a dedicated officer who had a profound impact on countless fellow officers inside and outside the Annapolis Police Department and the City of Annapolis."
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to, Broadneck Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
If you would like to send a message to the family please send to, Annapolis Police Department, Attn. Della Family, 199 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401