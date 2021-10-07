BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Bowie State University announced that they will participate, along with 28 other HBCUs and Strada Education Network, in a new initiative aimed at creating meaningful connections between work and education.

The initiative is powered by an initial $25 million grant from Strada.

“We are pleased to have been invited by Strada Education Network to play a role in shaping this initiative. Our institution has a proud history of supporting and graduating students who go on to be leaders, innovators, and change-makers in our community,” said BSU President and Strada Trustee Aminta H. Breaux. “What has resulted is a program that enables us to maximize the unique contributions of HBCUs across the country by providing students with experiences that strengthen the connections between their education and their future aspirations.”

Officials said three students will participate in the inaugural 2021-2022 cohort. The chosen students will receive a renewable scholarship and support for their participation in internships. They will also participate in a yearly leadership development retreat designed for HBCU students.

“This initiative builds on our long-standing dedication to identifying systematic and sustainable strategies to help more Americans achieve better life outcomes for themselves, their families, and their communities through postsecondary education,” said Marshall Grigsby, Strada trustee and former HBCU president, provost, and faculty member. “Black colleges have a profound, positive influence in communities, for alumni, and students who, in turn, have the potential to make a positive difference in our society. We hope to expand this work with an even broader cohort of institutions in years to come.”

To learn more about the program, visit https://stradaeducation.org/hbcu-partners/.