BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Erek L. Barron was sworn in as the 49th United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Thursday.
As the United States Attorney, Barron will be the chief federal law enforcement officer in the District of Maryland. He will also be in charge of the investigation of all criminal and civil cases.
Barron is also tasked with the supervision of 98 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and 73 support personnel, who handle cases like terrorism, organized crime and public corruption.
Before he accepted this new role, Barron was a partner at a Maryland law firm with a focus on business and criminal litigation. He began his career as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County and then Baltimore City, mainly as a violent crime prosecutor.