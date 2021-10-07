CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that they have found the body of 79-year-old Anthony “Tony” Joseph Walker in a Jefferson creek bed.

“This is an especially sad time for the Walker family, the Jefferson community, and all Frederick County residents,” said Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “Our deepest condolences go out to Tony’s family, friends, and neighbors and please know that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will be here to support you however we can.”

Deputies were first notified of his disappearance on Oct. 6 around 9:20 a.m. They found home camera footage of Walker leaving the residence at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is still ongoing. Walker’s body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for a full autopsy.

