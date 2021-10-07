BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least nine people were shot and three were killed in Baltimore in less than 12 hours.

A mass shooting happened in the 1200 block of Patterson Park Avenue Wednesday evening. According to police, shots rang out around 6:45 p.m and six people were shot at that one location. Police said a 38-year-old woman died in that shooting.

“At this point, it’s not even a shock anymore it becomes like a norm and it’s sad to say that,” a Baltimore resident told WJZ.

In another shooting early Thursday morning, police said a 29-year-old was shot in the head inside a home in the 1700 block of Milton Avenue. A 26-year-old woman was also shot in the chest and died, according to the department.

A few hours before that, police say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on North Edgewood Street in West Baltimore.

“It’s a shame that the younger generation, they don’t even have a chance to live their lives,” said John Prince who lives in the area.

WJZ has learned that the 16-year-old victim was a student at Edmondson Westside High. One neighbor said she’s seen the young man in the neighborhood and he was a respectable teen.

“It’s sad, it really is. It’s sad,” she said. “He’s a neighbor on the block, nice young man.”

Officers were on the block Thursday knocking on doors. The deputy commissioner said the department is turning over evidence in every case and they are focused on catching the lawbreakers.

“What I can say we’re doing is out focusing on the people and the places that we know crime happens. We’re focusing on the small percentage of community members that have been participants in the violent crime,” said Deputy Commissioner Sheree Briscoe. “There is a layer of policing that you will see with our patrol cars and then there’s a layer of policing that you will not see.”

The police department said it will not reveal many details at this point, because they do not want to jeopardize their investigation.