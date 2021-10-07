BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a virtual event last year, the Baltimore Running Festival is set to return Saturday for its 20th anniversary.

Runners get to run the streets of Baltimore in the event of their choosing. The route visits several parks, runs along the shore of harbors and lakes, runs through the Maryland Zoo and finishes in the Inner Harbor.

Want to be a part of a team this Baltimore Run Fest? Create a social team and run any distance! Regardless of when your teammates register, the entire group will get a $10 refund/discount once your team reaches 10 or more members. Learn here: https://t.co/0furIBWBFB pic.twitter.com/zNSR4K1CAD — Baltimore Running Festival (@baltrunfest) January 21, 2021

For advanced runners, they can compete in events like the full marathon or the half marathon. While beginners can run in things like the 10k.

There will also be special events for people that get an extra thrill out of running. The Festival has come up with the BaltiMORON-a-thon, and this allows runners to participate in the 5k and the half marathon on the same day.

There will be a Health and Fitness expo event held on Friday, Oct. 8, for runners to check in and collect their bib numbers at the Baltimore Convention Center. Anyone is free to attend, even those who aren’t registered to run. There will be numerous vendors on site selling running gear, so people are encouraged to arrive early as items sell out fast.

Not only will this year’s event be in person, but it’s cupless as well. This means there will be no paper cups between the start and finish of the race. Runners are encouraged to bring their own beverages to run with. Refill stations and bottled water are available at different points during the race.

Everyone who finishes their event on race day will receive a medal for their efforts. Additional medals will be rewarded to those who finish at the top of their age group and to those who finish with the fastest time. The overall fastest man and woman will also be recognized.

Times will be updated throughout the day and runners can check their results here.

The Festival will also have a number of charity groups that runners can donate to as well. All the groups offer training programs and the opportunity to raise money for a good cause.