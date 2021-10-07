WASHINGTON (WJZ)– U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced funding from the American Rescue Plan to support the construction, renovation, and expansion of local community health centers across the state.
This funding totals to $12,211,150.
“Community health centers play a vital role in delivering quality and affordable care to underserved populations, acting as essential pillars in their community,” the lawmakers said. “Their importance throughout the pandemic cannot be understated, helping our state fight against COVID-19 through vaccination drives, testing services, and clinical treatment. With this new round of federal funding, these facilities can make the long-term investments in health care infrastructure needed to serve Marylanders across the state and protect against future public health emergencies.”
The award came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health and Resources and Services Administration. Some of the other awardees include:
- $1,109,730 for Baltimore Medical System, Inc. (Baltimore)
- $1,006,541 for Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc. (Salisbury)
- $940,880 for Chase Brexton Health Services, Inc. (Baltimore)
- $870,300 for Total Health Care, Inc. (Baltimore)
- $867,895 for The Community Clinic, Inc. (Silver Spring)
- $829,065 for Choptank Community Health System, Inc. (Denton)
- $707,746 for Tri-State Community Health Center (Hancock)
- $703,000 for Greater Baden Medical Service, Inc. (Brandywine)
- $603,136 for Health Care for the Homeless, Inc. (Baltimore)
- $601,376 for West Cecil Health Center, Inc. (Conowingo)
- $594,644 for Walnut Street Community Health Center, Inc. (Hagerstown)
- $586,053 for Western Maryland Health Care Corporation (Oakland)
- $577,693 for Park West Health Systems Incorporated (Baltimore)
- $565,000 for Owensville Primary Care, Inc. (West River)
- $558,465 for Family Health Centers of Baltimore, Inc. (Baltimore)
- $550,435 for Mobile Medical Care, Inc. (Bethesda)
- $539,191 for the City of Frederick (Frederick)