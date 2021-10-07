CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that one person was critically injured following a massive fire at an auto repair shop in Rosedale.

Crews were dispatched to the 7300 block of Philadelphia Road just before 4 p.m. On the scene, units reported seeing heavy smoke and fire.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview. He remains in critical condition at this time.

The cause remains under investigation.

