BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after four people were injured in an East Baltimore shooting.
Officers responded to the 2600 block of Jefferson Street just before 4:45 p.m. for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
A short time later, two more men walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds sustained in the same incident.
Two victims remain hospitalized and two victims were treated and released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives, at 410-396-2422. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.