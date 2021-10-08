CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Dundalk, Juliciah Matherly, Missing Teen, Police

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 15-year-old, Juliciah Matherly.

Matherly was last seen on Oct. 1 in the Unit block of Court Pleasant in Dundalk.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff