DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 15-year-old, Juliciah Matherly.
Matherly was last seen on Oct. 1 in the Unit block of Court Pleasant in Dundalk.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 410-307-2020.
#Missing 15 yr old Juliciah Matherly
5’06” 150lbs – last seen on 10/01/2021 @ 4 a.m. in the Unit blk of Court Pleasant in Dundalk. If located please contact 410-307-2020. pic.twitter.com/LxGLD3tW7E
