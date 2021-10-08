BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was convicted Thursday of murder and other charges in connection with a 2019 shooting in Mondawmin that resulted in the death of one man and injured three others.

Donte Orlando Patterson, Jr, was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Patterson, 28, faces up to 200 years in prison at sentencing.

The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded shortly after 11 a.m. April 11, 2019, in Baltimore’s Mondawmin neighborhood.

Officers investigating a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the area learned four people had been shot. One of them, Levar Mullen-El, later died of his injuries. The rest survived.

Several 9mm and .40-caliber shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police later recovered surveillance video, which showed a silver Infiniti sedan park in the area. Four people dressed in black were seen getting out of the vehicle and then returning to the car a short time later.

Based on a search of police databases, police tracked down that vehicle and linked it to the April 11, 2019, shooting and a separate shooting that killed two people the night before.

Patterson was seated on the hood of the vehicle when it was found about a week later on North Chester Street, prosecutors said.

A warranted search of the vehicle found a live .4 caliber round, the same type of ammunition found at the shooting scene, on the vehicle’s floorboard.

An analysis of Patterson’s cellphone recovered other evidence that authorities used to connect him to the crime.

Sentencing for the 28-year-old is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022.