BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Baltimore teen.
Taylor Williams, 15, was last seen sometime Thursday in the unit block of Melville Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Williams is described as 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a school uniform.
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.