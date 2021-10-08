CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Baltimore teen.

Taylor Williams, 15, was last seen sometime Thursday in the unit block of Melville Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Williams is described as 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a school uniform.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

