BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Christmas Village in Baltimore will return to the Inner Harbor this holiday season, officials announced.
The traditional German Christmas Market will light up West Shore Park from Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve. There is a special preview scheduled for Nov. 20 and 21.
There will be more than 50 local businesses along with makers and international vendors on site. The 65 feet tall Ferris Wheel will also return to add to the festive vibes. There will also be lots of great food to snack on while you browse and shop.
For more info and updates, visit www.baltimore-christmas.com.