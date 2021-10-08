COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Bookworms and literary lovers, this one is for you.
Columbia's Books in Bloom Festival is scheduled for this Sunday, Oct. 10, officials announced.
"An event rooted in the spirit of Columbia's diverse and forward-thinking community, Books in Bloom is an annual celebration of the joy of books and reading. Since 2017, the festival has brought together the country's best and brightest minds — including award-winning authors Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Kwame Onwuachi, Edward Lee, Laura Wides-Muñoz, Nadia Hashimi, Matthew Riemer, Leighton Brown, Michael Eric Dyson, Charles Kaiser, Feminista Jones, and Chef José Andrés — for an interactive day of family fun and meaningful dialogue," in a statement on their website.
The festival will be held at Color Burst Park. To RSVP, click here.
