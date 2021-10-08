CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police took a suspect into custody Friday morning after two people were killed in a shooting at a Capitol Heights senior living facility.
The shooting was reported about 9:15 a.m. at Gateway Village, a senior living facility on Suffolk Avenue, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers found two people dead of gunshot wounds.
An unidentified male suspect was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, according to police.
After officers swept the facility in search of additional suspects or victims, a lockdown at a nearby elementary school was lifted, police said.
“Scene is now secure. One suspect in custody,” the police department tweeted about 11 a.m., noting that there’s “no ongoing threat to the community.”
This remains an active scene. Prelim: at approx 9:15 am, we were called for a shooting at a senior living facility. As of 10:25am, we have one suspect in custody. Two deceased victims. We are searching the facility for any additional victims as well as suspects per protocol.
