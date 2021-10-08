TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Most charges were dropped Friday against a 19-year-old man charged with shooting three people, including himself, on the campus of Towson University last month.
Samuel Nnam, the man accused in the shooting, was released Friday until his next hearing.
Among the charges dropped are attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Nnam is now considered a victim, his attorney told WJZ.
It remains unclear who pulled the trigger in the shooting. Which happened at Freedom Square in the center of campus around 2 a.m., where a large, unsanctioned event was held, police said.
