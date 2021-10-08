BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman has been charged in the October 2020 death of her child after an autopsy found the four-year-old’s death was caused by methadone intoxication, police said.
Latosha Nance, 44, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a minor, reckless endangerment and false statement, police said.
Police said officers responded to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics for a child’s death. The child, identified as Deyonte Davis, was pronounced dead by medical staff.
Davis' body showed no signs of trauma or foul play, police said. His remains were then transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy was performed.
In January 2021, the State Medical Examiner’s office ruled Davis’ death a homicide by methadone intoxication.
After detectives conducted an investigation, Nance was arrested Tuesday. It is unclear how Nance was charged with false statement.
Nance is being held without bail at Central Booking. A preliminary hearing for Nance will be held the morning of November 4, according to electronic court records.