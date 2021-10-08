BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A fugitive who was considered one of Maryland’s most wanted was arrested Thursday in Georgia after three years on the run, authorities said Friday.
Allen Griffin, who was wanted on a federal complaint charging him with conspiracy and drug possession charges, was taken into custody by Georgia deputies and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
“There will always be gangs and other unscrupulous individuals, but we will never stop working to protect the innocent from violence and drug dealers who peddle poison in our streets,” U.S. Marshal Johnny L. Hughes said of the arrest.
Griffin was among 12 Baltimore men indicted by a federal grand jury on a range of charges in connection with an East Baltimore heroin and cocaine trafficking operation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.
When the indictment was unsealed in May 2018 and Griffin learned of the charges, he fled the state of Maryland and eluded authorities for a little more than three years, according to the Marshals Service.
Griffin’s case was highlighted on a weekly TV program over the summer, authorities said, resulting in a credible tip that led to his capture in Georgia.
“This arrest just shows that our work to collaborate with the public is paying off,” Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Mathew Silverman said. “We are making the community safer, together.”
