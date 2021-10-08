HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Four people were hurt Thursday evening in a fire in Hagerstown, according to the Hagerstown Fire Department. Two of them are children who are listed in unstable condition at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, according to a department statement.
The fire started at about 7 p.m. in a townhome in the 1000 block of Noland Drive.
The Halfway Fire Department, which was assisting, confirmed the children, ages 2 and 4, were trapped on the second floor, according to the statement. Firefighters rescued them but paramedics determined both were in cardiac arrest and began CPR en route to Meritus Medical Center.
A man and a woman who were inside were treated on scene before also being taken to Meritus. One of the adults was transferred to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, and the other is still being treated at Meritus. The statement did not say which was transferred to Bayview.
The department's fire marshal's office is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Hagerstown Police Department to determine the origin and the cause of the fire.