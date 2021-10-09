CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Officers found the boy in the 3000 block of McElderry Street just before 4:45 p.m. and took him to a hospital.

Police described the wound as nonlife-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips may also be submitted to the Crime Stoppers’ website.

 

