BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
Officers found the boy in the 3000 block of McElderry Street just before 4:45 p.m. and took him to a hospital.
Police described the wound as nonlife-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips may also be submitted to the Crime Stoppers’ website.
