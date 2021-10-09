FREDERICK, MD (WJZ)– The Frederick County Sherriff’s Office is investigating after three people were shot overnight in the 6700 block of Killdeer Court.
Deputies were called to the area around 1:25a.m. for a report of a shooting in progress. When they arrived on scene they located three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds.
The three victims were transported to three separate medical facilities for treatment but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Deputies say the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and residents in the area should expect a heavy police presence throughout the day.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on potential suspects and is asking for the communities help.
If anyone has information about this incident, contact the FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-103071.
