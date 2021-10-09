BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers and hit the streets of Baltimore Saturday morning for the 20th annual Baltimore Running Festival.
WJZ’s own Avajoye Burnett was among them.
Jeremy Ardanuy, 28, of Baltimore won first place in the men’s race with a time of 2 hours, 26 minutes and 49 seconds.
Joanna Hayes, 35, of Dillsburg, Pa., won first place in the women’s race with a time of 3 hours, 10 minutes and 11 seconds.
