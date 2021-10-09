CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department on Saturday has charged the suspect charged with shooting and killing two female employees of the Capitol Heights assisted living where he lived and they worked on Friday.

Roy Batson, 63, is charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the deaths of Mackeda Evans of Temple Hills and Michelle Boateng, police said. Both women were 46 years old, and Boateng also lived at Gateway Village, a senior living facility on Suffolk Avenue.

The shooting occurred about 9 a.m., and police found the women on the first floor. They were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police found Batson laying down in a hallway on the third floor, took him outside and arrested him just before 10 a.m. A gun was found in the hallway.

Batson allegedly confronted Evans earlier in the morning about a dispute they had earlier this month over a violation notice. He admitted to police he went to his apartment, retrieved a gun, and shot both women, police said.

Batson is being held at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status, police said.

Although Capitol Heights has its own police department, the Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides occurring within the town’s limits.

Police said the investigation is continuing and is asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, visit their website or use the P3 mobile app. Tipsters are asked to refer to case number 21-0046186.