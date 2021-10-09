PARKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were injured when their truck and SUV collided on Interstate 83 between exits 31 and 33 in Parkton Saturday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
The crash happened just before 8:15 a.m.
There is no word on the conditions of the victims or how they collided.
Motor vehicle collision with rescue, I83 between 31-33. 2 patients extricated and transported to hospital. DT 8:13
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 9, 2021