ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — This event is a perfect example of how the Annapolis community sticks together through hardships.

Organizers say 100 percent of the proceeds from today’s event will go towards families who live on Oakwood Rd. in Edgewater. They say they chose that area specifically because this is the second time they’ve been hit by a tornado in a year.

A community coming together for a night on the town.

“We are a tight-knit community, Annapolitans, we care about people,” said Anthony Henry, the general manager of Annapolis Town Center.

Sunday a benefit concert was held at Annapolis Town Center, featuring food trucks, local vendors and live music from the Reagan years, Danah Denice and DJ Manjo.

It’s all part of an effort to help those affected by the destructive tornados from Hurricane Ida that ripped through parts of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County last month, damaging businesses and homes.

“For a community and neighborhood that just got hit that’s very close to home and to our hearts. We figured that it was only right to provide an event to help benefit them and help support them in this tough time,” said Henry.

“The debris is gone but the homes are still in dismay,” said Juanita Cage Lewis, resident in the Parole community.

Lewis lives in parole where an E-F2 tornado hit, she says she’s thankful her home just missed the path of the storm.

“We’re one street over from where it hit and took everything down. There was a lady Ms. Pearl, they took the top of her home,” said Lewis.

As the road to recovery continues for many, it’s times like this community members say means the most.

“I hope this continues,” said Lewis.

Tonight’s night on the town tornado relief concert will go until 8 p.m. and tickets start at $25.

There will also be fireworks out here starting at 7 p.m.