BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art in November is opening what they call a “major reappraisal” of its contemporary collection. The new installation named “How Do We Know The World?” is grounded in social history rather than chronology, the museum said.

The museum said the new contemporary wing “offers visitors a more meaningful way to experience and connect with the art on view by emphasizing how artists observe, understand, and respond to our shared everyday circumstances.”

The reappraisal was done mostly over the pandemic, so the presentation is organized around themes of “care, progress, wayfinding, self-possession, witnessing, reckoning and legacy,” the museum said.

The first rotation of art will be on view for six months with media from 52 artists. Over half the works have never been on view at the BMA.

Here’s a sneak peek:

Fadojutimi_2020.82 Jadé Fadojutimi. Vital Abundance. 2020 Warhol_1994.23_ Andy Warhol. Ladies and Gentlemen. 1975. WalkingStick_Fantasy_January Kay WalkingStick . Fantasy for a January Day . 1971 Johnson_Fatherhood (1) Rashid Johnson. Fatherhood. 2015. McDaniel_What_She_Saw_Where_She_Went Gisela McDaniel. What She Saw/Where She Went. 2020

A stand-out change is the way the art will be displayed. Objects will be hung and installed lower than the museum standard in the wing to establish a more intimate and accessible viewing experience.

“On the heels of the BMA’s 2020 Vision, this reappraisal and reinstallation embraces the porosities of social and cultural histories from which these collection works emerge. We’re listening to the featured artists’ stories and forging new connections. This installation is also an invitation to you. Challenge us. Question us. There is no official accounting of life,” said co-curators Jessica Belle Brown and Leila Grothe.

“How Do We Know The World?” will be presented through September 2023.