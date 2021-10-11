FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center announced a new digital mail program that will allow inmates to receive mail electronically.
Beginning Oct. 13, inmates will receive mail on tablets supplied by the facility except for legal documentation, newspapers and magazines.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Searching For Missing 21-Year-Old Keith Lapradel
A company contracted through Pay Tel Communications will scan mail received within 24 hours and correctional staff with review it within 48 hours. Inmates will then be able to access their approved mail.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Board Of Educations Approves $7.4M School Bus Driver Plan
Mail containing materials considered illegal, provides threats of criminal activity or breaches security are subject to investigation by the proper authorities and may result in criminal charges.MORE NEWS: Zoo Lights To Return To Maryland Zoo This Holiday Season
The following are requirements for all inmate mail received by the scanning service:
- Mail must be 10 pages or less per envelope
- Page size must be no larger than 8.5” x 11”
- Mail can include written or typed pages, photos, drawings or greeting cards. (No Polaroid photos)
- Any mail received with postage due, staff will refuse it and return it to the sender if possible.
- No glitter, glue, tape, 3D elements, or electronic components (lights, music, animation)
- No items containing, depicting, or relating to sexually explicit activity, gang activity, illegal activity, violence, drug, or alcohol use, etc.
- No photos of nude or partially clothed persons
- No illegal substances or any other items considered as contraband
- No magazines, books, or packages mailed to mail processing center
- No cash, personal checks, or money orders mailed to the mail processing center
- No originals of important documents such as birth certificates, driver’s licenses, social security cards, green cards, etc., as these items cannot be returned
- No original photos or other irreplaceable or valuable items.