BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ahead of Monday’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts, Mayor Brandon Scott engaged in some friendly ribbing with Naptown Mayor Joe Hogsett in an interview Sunday, but left the chat with a wager.
During the interview with WISH-TV, Hogsett tried to slam Maryland’s crab cakes and the Ravens’ fan base, but Scott wasn’t having it. Scott is so confident the Ravens will win out Monday night he put his dignity on the line.READ MORE: Gaithersburg Officers Will Not Be Charged In Fatal Shooting
If the Ravens lose Monday night, Scott said he would don a Colts Jersey and sing their praises while eating an iconic Indianapolis food. (We’re unclear on anything iconic about Indianapolis.)READ MORE: It's Almost Time For Zoo Lights To Return To The Maryland Zoo
But when the Ravens win, Hogsett will have to put on purple and admit the Colts’ real name is actually “the Mayflowers” while eating a crab cake.MORE NEWS: Robbery Suspect Found Dead After Shootout With Police In Woodlawn
Mayflowers because of the Baltimore Colts’ infamous move to Indianapolis in 1984. The team was whisked away in the middle of the night with fourteen Mayflower moving trucks.
Apparently @IndyMayorJoe believes the Mayflowers have a chance tomorrow night. Can't wait to see him in a @ravens jersey after @Lj_era8 and the squad take care of Carson Wheeze and crew. By the way this is how Baltimore will see the opposing team during the game. @espn https://t.co/WUwM2Zi6IJ pic.twitter.com/0ZamzfcnfR
— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) October 10, 2021