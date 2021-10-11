BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Elijah Gorham, a football player at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, has died, officials announced Monday.
“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of our fellow brother and teammate Elijah Gorham. We ask that our football community continue to uplift Elijah’s family, teammates and friends in prayer,” said in a statement on Twitter.
Mayor Brandon Scott also expressed his condolences on Twitter. “Elijah Gorham was more than a @HighMervo student athlete. He was a young man full of promise with an infectious spirit. Elijah’s passing is an unspeakable tragedy. My heart goes out to his family and our @MustangGang410 community,” Scott said.
The official cause of death is unclear but sources say he was seriously injured during a game against Dunbar High School last month.