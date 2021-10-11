BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to CDC data, 99.1% of Montgomery County’s eligible population is at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I want to thank the people of Montgomery County for believing the science and doing their part to slow the spread of this vicious virus,” said County Executive Marc Elrich Monday. “Our high vaccination rates have been the key to minimizing the number of deaths and hospitalizations in the County during the Delta wave.”READ MORE: Annapolis Couple Accused Of Trying To Sell Military Secrets To Foreign Government
The next highest vaccinated county by the same metric is Howard County at 93.7%.READ MORE: Maryland Updates Data On Staff Vaccinations At Nursing Homes
Montgomery County’s rate is the highest in the U.S. for communities with more than 300,000 residents, Elrich said. He also noted the county has one of the lowest test positivity rates and case rates.MORE NEWS: It's Too Soon To Declare Victory Against COVID-19 Ahead Of The Holidays, But These Festivities Are Safe To Resume, Experts Say