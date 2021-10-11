BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A special thank you to our healthcare heroes from the Baltimore Ravens. The team donated 500 tickets to the University of Maryland Medical System’s frontline healthcare workers to attend tonight’s game.
The members were randomly selected.
"We are incredibly grateful to the Ravens organization for recognizing our team members in this special way," said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of the University of Maryland Medical System. "We've cared for thousands of Marylanders throughout the year and a half pandemic response and this is a much-appreciated gesture of support that will allow our staff to enjoy a night out and hopefully watch the Ravens bring home a win for Baltimore and the state."
Tonight’s game marks the “return” of UMMS to M&T Bank Stadium. For four months, team members operated the largest mass COVID-19 vaccination site where nearly a quarter-million doses were distributed.
At its peak, the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site vaccinated over 6,000 people a day. At one point, broke a state record for mass vaccination sites when clinical staff vaccinated over 1,000 people in an hour.
The team members will b e cheering from the upper deck and will be outfitted with fan towels in the organization’s red and black colors and featuring “HOME OF THE BRAVE” COVID-19 response branding.