WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A robbery suspect was found dead after exchanging gunfire with an officer in Woodlawn overnight, Baltimore County Police said.

Police said the shootout happened shortly after 2 a.m. after officers confronted a suspect near the corner of Englewood and Gilmore Street.

Officers said two suspects in a robbery at a 7-Eleven on the 6500 block of Windsor Mill Road were involved in a hit and run while trying to evade police. The suspects bailed out of the car after the crash.

The shootout happened shortly after 2 a.m. after an officer confronted one suspect near the corner of Englewood and Gilmore Street.

Police said K-9 units later found one of the suspects dead. It is unclear at this time how they died and if it was the same suspect that opened fire on the officer.

The officer was injured after the confrontation, but not shot, police said. He was transported to an area hospital.

An investigation into the officers actions will be conducted by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division and the Maryland State Police, with assistance by the Baltimore County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.