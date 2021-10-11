BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Royal Farms employee is $25,000 richer after being named the winner of a companywide sweepstakes.
The winning employee, D'mya D., was given her choice of either $25,000 cash — or a 2021 Ford Mustang or Edge sport-utility vehicle. She accepted her prize Friday.
“To be honest, I thought I was in trouble. I did. I was like, ‘Oh gosh, what did I do?'” she said. “But then they told me that I won a contest that I did not know I was in.”
D'mya said she plans to use the prize money to help her mother move into a better house.
The company contest was open to employees who could either enter by getting the COVID-19 vaccine or through a coworker’s nomination.
In a statement, Royal Farms thanked not only D’mya but all of its employees for their contributions over the last 18 months.
"D'mya was recently promoted into a leadership position in her store and is a deserving winner of this prize," Brian Roches, human resources director, said.