BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced a new partnership between Baltimore Public Market Corporation and Pennsylvania Ave Main Street to bring a six-month temporary leasing opportunity for new businesses interested in vendor stalls at the Avenue Market.
"We are excited about partnering with local small businesses owners and entrepreneurs to bring vibrancy to the Avenue Market," said Baltimore Public Markets President and CEO, Paul Ruppert. Pennsylvania Avenue Main Street Manager Nakeisha Turner added, "The Avenue Market is the center of our Main Street program and we are looking forward to providing existing and emerging small businesses with the tools to grow and establish their brands in the community."
Officials said this is a temporary leasing opportunity looking to attract small businesses that may have interest in permanent placement once The Avenue Market has completed its redevelopment which is expected to begin in the summer of 2022.
Tenants will have a lease term no longer than six months that begins on or after Nov. 1. There are opportunities for nine different locations with spaces of approximately 99-249 square feet.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis at avenuemarketbaltimore.com. For any questions or concerns, please contact Nakeisha Turner with Pennsylvania Avenue Main Street at info@pa-mainstreet.com.
