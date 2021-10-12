TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson Loop begins operating Tuesday at noon. The circulator is Baltimore County’s first free public transit service.
The circulator aims to ease the congestion so common in the Towson area, making it easier for residents, students and other commuters to get around without adding to traffic and parking headaches.READ MORE: Southwest Cancels Hundreds More Flights; Passengers Stranded
Stops include staples like Towson Town Center, the Shops at Kenilworth and local universities.READ MORE: Studies Show COVID-19 Worsens Pregnancy Complication Risk
The Towson Loop, consisting of the blue and orange routes, is the first of numerous free circulators planned in the area as part of the Baltimore County Loop.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said circulator fulfills a major campaign promise.MORE NEWS: 'He's An Extremely Lucky Individual': Home Explosion In Edgewood Leaves Man Seriously Injured
Olszewski will celebrate the start of the loop in a press conference live on CBSN at 9:30 a.m.